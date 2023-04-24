The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time in action, take on Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at American Family Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

William Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.391) this season, fueled by 19 hits.
  • He ranks 21st in batting average, 26th in on base percentage, and 115th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
  • Contreras has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • In 17 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Contreras has driven in a run in three games this year (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in four games this season (23.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 10
7 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.87).
  • The Tigers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (29 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Tigers will send Boyd (0-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up hits.
  • The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.50, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .222 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.