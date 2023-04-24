After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Owen Miller and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Matthew Boyd) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Owen Miller At The Plate

  • Miller is batting .286 with two doubles and a walk.
  • Miller enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .308.
  • Miller has picked up a hit in seven games this year (58.3%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 12 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Miller has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 7
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Tigers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.87).
  • The Tigers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (29 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Boyd (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.50 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up hits.
  • The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.50, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .222 against him.
