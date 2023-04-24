Grayson Allen NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Bucks vs. Heat - April 24
The Milwaukee Bucks, Grayson Allen included, will be in action at 7:30 PM on Monday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
We're going to break down Allen's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.
Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|10.5
|10.4
|10.3
|Rebounds
|2.5
|3.3
|2.9
|Assists
|--
|2.3
|1.9
|PRA
|--
|16
|15.1
|PR
|--
|13.7
|13.2
|3PM
|2.5
|2.0
|2.3
Looking to bet on one or more of Grayson Allen's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Grayson Allen Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, he's put up 7.5% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.7 per contest.
- He's connected on 2.0 threes per game, or 12.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Allen's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 102.4 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.
- The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the league, allowing 109.8 points per game.
- The Heat concede 41.9 rebounds per contest, ranking sixth in the league.
- Looking at assists, the Heat have conceded 25.6 per contest, 14th in the NBA.
- Conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA.
Grayson Allen vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/22/2023
|27
|14
|4
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4/19/2023
|31
|16
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|4/16/2023
|31
|12
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2/24/2023
|28
|16
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2/4/2023
|33
|19
|3
|3
|4
|0
|2
|1/14/2023
|27
|12
|3
|5
|3
|0
|0
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Allen or any of his Bucks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.