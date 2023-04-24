Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Tigers - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .462 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on April 24 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.386) thanks to six extra-base hits.
- Yelich has reached base via a hit in 13 games this season (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in three games this season (13.6%), homering in 3% of his plate appearances.
- Yelich has driven in a run in eight games this season (36.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 59.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (31.8%).
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.87 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (29 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Tigers will send Boyd (0-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.50, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .222 against him.
