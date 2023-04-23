William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Red Sox - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Sunday, William Contreras (.314 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, five walks and an RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 19 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .391.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 115th in the league in slugging.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in 15 of 17 games this year (88.2%), with multiple hits on three occasions (17.6%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 17 games this year.
- In three games this year, Contreras has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in four games this year (23.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|10
|7 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (80.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 5.10 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (31 total, 1.4 per game).
- Bello (0-1) takes the mound for the Red Sox to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
