On Sunday, William Contreras (.314 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, five walks and an RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brayan Bello TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 19 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .391.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 115th in the league in slugging.

Contreras has gotten a hit in 15 of 17 games this year (88.2%), with multiple hits on three occasions (17.6%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 17 games this year.

In three games this year, Contreras has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in four games this year (23.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 10 7 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

