Rowdy Tellez -- 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on April 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  Stadium: American Family Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

  • Tellez has 16 hits, which leads Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .242 with eight extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 114th in batting average, 82nd in on base percentage, and 16th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
  • Tellez has gotten a hit in 13 of 19 games this season (68.4%), with at least two hits on three occasions (15.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 31.6% of his games this season, and 9% of his chances at the plate.
  • In nine games this year (47.4%), Tellez has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (26.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 47.4% of his games this season (nine of 19), with two or more runs three times (15.8%).

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 13
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%)
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Red Sox's 5.10 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 31 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Bello (0-1) gets the start for the Red Sox, his second of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 2 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
