After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Owen Miller and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Brayan Bello) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Owen Miller At The Plate

  • Miller has two doubles and a walk while batting .286.
  • Miller is batting .286 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Miller has picked up a hit in seven games this year (63.6%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Miller has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three games this year (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 7
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.10).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (31 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Red Sox are sending Bello (0-1) out for his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
