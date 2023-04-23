Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Sunday will see the New York Islanders host the Carolina Hurricanes, beginning at 1:00 PM ET on TNT, SN360, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO. The Hurricanes lead the series 2-1. Bookmakers give the Islanders -125 moneyline odds in this matchup against the Hurricanes (+105).

Get ready for this NHL Playoffs First Round matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory.

Islanders vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Sunday

Our model for this matchup expects a final score of Islanders 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Islanders (-125)

Islanders (-125) Total Pick: Over (5.5)

Over (5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Islanders (-0.6)

Islanders Splits and Trends

The Islanders are 6-10-16 in overtime games as part of a 42-31-9 overall record.

New York is 14-8-5 (33 points) in its 27 games decided by one goal.

The 15 times this season the Islanders finished a game with only one goal, they went 1-12-2 (four points).

New York has finished 6-9-2 in the 17 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 14 points).

The Islanders have scored at least three goals 47 times, and are 36-6-5 in those games (to record 77 points).

In the 27 games when New York has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 15-8-4 to record 34 points.

In the 41 games when it outshot its opponent, New York is 25-12-4 (54 points).

The Islanders have been outshot by opponents 44 times, and went 18-20-6 (42 points).

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes (52-21-9 overall) have posted a record of 14-9-23 in contests that have required OT this season.

Carolina has earned 52 points (23-6-6) in its 35 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

In seven games this season when the Hurricanes finished a game with just one goal, they earned a total of five points (2-4-1).

Carolina has earned 13 points (5-7-3 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Hurricanes have earned 99 points in their 57 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Carolina has scored a single power-play goal in 23 games and registered 40 points with a record of 20-3-0.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Carolina is 45-18-4 (94 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents in 14 games, going 7-4-3 to record 17 points.

Islanders Rank Islanders AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 22nd 2.95 Goals Scored 3.2 15th 5th 2.65 Goals Allowed 2.56 2nd 19th 30.8 Shots 34.8 3rd 13th 31 Shots Allowed 26 1st 32nd 15.3% Power Play % 19.8% 19th 9th 82.2% Penalty Kill % 84.4% 2nd

Islanders vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SN360, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO

TNT, SN360, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

