The New York Islanders are on their home ice at UBS Arena Sunday to square off against the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 1:00 PM ET on TNT, SN360, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO. The Hurricanes are up 2-1.

You can turn on TNT, SN360, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO to see the match unfold as the Hurricanes try to knock off the Islanders.

Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SN360, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO

Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Islanders vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/21/2023 Islanders Hurricanes 5-1 NYI 4/19/2023 Hurricanes Islanders 4-3 (F/OT) CAR 4/17/2023 Hurricanes Islanders 2-1 CAR 4/2/2023 Hurricanes Islanders 2-1 CAR 1/21/2023 Islanders Hurricanes 5-2 CAR

Islanders Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest units in NHL action, allowing 217 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.

The Islanders' 242 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 22nd in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Islanders are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Islanders have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that span.

Islanders Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Brock Nelson 82 36 39 75 40 48 47.2% Bo Horvat 79 38 32 70 37 38 56.9% Mathew Barzal 58 14 37 51 68 48 35.6% Anders Lee 82 28 22 50 35 25 54% Noah Dobson 78 13 36 49 49 39 -

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes allow 2.6 goals per game (210 in total), the second-fewest in the league.

The Hurricanes' 262 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 15th in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that time.

Hurricanes Key Players