Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers (15-6) will clash with Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (11-11) at American Family Field on Sunday, April 23. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Red Sox +145 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup.

Brewers vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes - MIL (2-1, 4.76 ERA) vs Brayan Bello - BOS (0-1, 16.88 ERA)

Brewers vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won eight out of the 10 games in which they've been favored.

The Brewers have not played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Brewers went 2-1 over the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win three times (30%) in those contests.

The Red Sox have been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +1600 9th 1st Win NL Central -155 - 1st

