After hitting .205 with three doubles, two home runs, eight walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Garrett Whitlock) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

TV Channel: BSWIX

BSWIX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .467, fueled by eight extra-base hits.

Adames has had a hit in 13 of 20 games this season (65.0%), including multiple hits five times (25.0%).

Looking at the 20 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (20.0%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Adames has driven in a run in seven games this season (35.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (15.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in nine games this season (45.0%), including four multi-run games (20.0%).

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 13 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

