On Saturday, Owen Miller (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Garrett Whitlock. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
  • TV Channel: BSWIX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Owen Miller At The Plate

  • Miller is batting .286 with two doubles and a walk.
  • Miller is batting .286 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Miller has picked up a hit in seven games this season (63.6%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 11 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Miller has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three games this season (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 7
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have a 5.08 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (30 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Red Sox are sending Whitlock (1-1) out to make his third start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up hits.
