Jesse Winker -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the mound, on April 22 at 7:10 PM ET.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  Stadium: American Family Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
  • TV Channel: BSWIX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

  • Winker is batting .244 with three doubles and three walks.
  • Winker has gotten a hit in eight of 12 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 12 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • In 41.7% of his games this year, Winker has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored a run in six of 12 games so far this season.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.08).
  • The Red Sox allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (30 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Whitlock (1-1) pitches for the Red Sox to make his third start this season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up hits.
