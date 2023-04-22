The Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat square off in Game 3 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Bucks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Watch Bucks vs. Heat with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

Milwaukee is 26-4 when it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at first.

The Bucks record 7.1 more points per game (116.9) than the Heat give up (109.8).

Milwaukee has a 47-8 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks put up 118.8 points per game in home games, compared to 115 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.8 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Milwaukee is giving up 112.5 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 114.1.

The Bucks are making 14.9 threes per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.1 more threes and 1.3% points better than they're averaging in road games (14.8 threes per game, 36.2% three-point percentage).

Bucks Injuries