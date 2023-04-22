Bucks vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 3
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks are 5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI. The series is tied 1-1.
Bucks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Bucks vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bucks 114 - Heat 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 5)
- Pick OU:
Over (220)
- The Bucks' .512 ATS win percentage (42-35-5 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- As a 5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Miami is 5-7 against the spread compared to the 23-17-2 ATS record Milwaukee racks up as a 5-point favorite.
- Milwaukee and its opponents have eclipsed the total 50% of the time this season (41 out of 82). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).
- The Bucks have an .818 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (54-12) this season while the Heat have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-16).
Bucks Performance Insights
- With 116.9 points per game on offense, Milwaukee is eighth in the NBA. On defense, it surrenders 113.3 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Bucks rank 12th in the NBA with 25.8 assists per contest.
- The Bucks sport a 36.8% three-point percentage this year (10th-ranked in NBA), but they've really provided a lift by making 14.8 threes per contest (fourth-best).
- Milwaukee has taken 55.4% two-pointers and 44.6% from beyond the arc this season. Of the team's baskets, 65.3% are two-pointers and 34.7% are three-pointers.
