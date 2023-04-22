Brewers vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Saturday's game at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (14-6) matching up with the Boston Red Sox (11-10) at 7:10 PM (on April 22). Our computer prediction projects a 4-2 victory for the Brewers, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The probable starters are Wade Miley (2-1) for the Milwaukee Brewers and Garrett Whitlock (1-1) for the Boston Red Sox.
Brewers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWIX
Brewers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 4, Red Sox 2.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
- The Brewers have entered the game as favorites nine times this season and won seven of those games.
- Milwaukee is 5-2 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Brewers.
- Milwaukee ranks 11th in the majors with 98 total runs scored this season.
- The Brewers have a 3.07 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 16
|@ Padres
|W 1-0
|Wade Miley vs Yu Darvish
|April 17
|@ Mariners
|W 7-3
|Corbin Burnes vs Chris Flexen
|April 18
|@ Mariners
|W 6-5
|Colin Rea vs Logan Gilbert
|April 19
|@ Mariners
|W 5-3
|Eric Lauer vs Marco Gonzales
|April 21
|Red Sox
|L 5-3
|Freddy Peralta vs Nick Pivetta
|April 22
|Red Sox
|-
|Wade Miley vs Garrett Whitlock
|April 23
|Red Sox
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Brayan Bello
|April 24
|Tigers
|-
|Colin Rea vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|April 25
|Tigers
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Spencer Turnbull
|April 26
|Tigers
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Michael Lorenzen
|April 28
|Angels
|-
|Wade Miley vs Tyler Anderson
