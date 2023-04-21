The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

William Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.393) this season, fueled by 16 hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 35th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 141st in slugging.
  • In 13 of 15 games this year (86.7%), Contreras has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not gone deep in his 15 games this season.
  • Contreras has driven in a run in three games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 10
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.19).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 29 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Pivetta (0-1) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.50 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while giving up hits.
  • In three games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .204 against him.
