Today's NBA Playoff slate has three exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the Cleveland Cavaliers taking on the New York Knicks.

Today's NBA Games

The Atlanta Hawks play host to the Boston Celtics

The Celtics look to pull of an away win at the Hawks on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

Stream Live: ESPN

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

ATL Record: 41-41

41-41 BOS Record: 57-25

57-25 ATL Stats: 118.4 PPG (third in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th)

118.4 PPG (third in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th) BOS Stats: 117.9 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (fourth)

Players to Watch

ATL Key Player: Trae Young (26.2 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 10.2 APG)

Trae Young (26.2 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 10.2 APG) BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (30.1 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BOS -5.5

BOS -5.5 BOS Odds to Win: -211

-211 ATL Odds to Win: +175

+175 Total: 228.5 points

The New York Knicks take on the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers look to pull off a road win at the Knicks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ABC

Stream Live: ABC

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

NY Record: 47-35

47-35 CLE Record: 51-31

51-31 NY Stats: 116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)

116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th) CLE Stats: 112.3 PPG (25th in NBA), 106.9 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

NY Key Player: Julius Randle (25.1 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 4.1 APG)

Julius Randle (25.1 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 4.1 APG) CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (28.3 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: NY -1.5

NY -1.5 NY Odds to Win: -125

-125 CLE Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 211.5 points

The Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets take to the home court of the Timberwolves on Friday at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

Stream Live: ESPN

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIN Record: 42-40

42-40 DEN Record: 53-29

53-29 MIN Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 115.8 Opp. PPG (18th)

115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 115.8 Opp. PPG (18th) DEN Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (24.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.4 APG)

Anthony Edwards (24.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.4 APG) DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (24.5 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 9.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DEN -2

DEN -2 DEN Odds to Win: -135

-135 MIN Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 222.5 points

