You can wager on player prop bet odds for Julius Randle, Donovan Mitchell and others on the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of their matchup at 8:30 PM ET on Friday at Madison Square Garden.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC, MSG, and BSOH

ABC, MSG, and BSOH Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-110) 8.5 (+100) 3.5 (+130) 2.5 (-149)

The 23.5 points prop bet set for Randle on Friday is 1.6 fewer points than his season scoring average (25.1).

Randle has grabbed 10 rebounds per game, 1.5 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (8.5).

Randle's year-long assist average -- 4.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Friday's assist prop bet total (3.5).

Randle has hit 2.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-125) 3.5 (+135) 5.5 (-118) 1.5 (-154)

The 24 points Jalen Brunson scores per game are 0.5 more than his prop total on Friday (23.5).

He has pulled down 3.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet on Friday.

Brunson averages 6.2 assists, 0.7 more than Friday's prop bet (5.5).

He has connected on two three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Immanuel Quickley Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (-128) 2.5 (-139) 2.5 (+145) 1.5 (-105)

The 11.5-point over/under for Immanuel Quickley on Friday is 3.4 lower than his scoring average.

Quickley has grabbed 4.2 boards per game, 1.7 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Quickley averages 3.4 assists, 0.9 more than his over/under for Friday.

Quickley's 2.1 three-pointers made per game is 0.6 more than his over/under on Friday.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-115) 4.5 (-143) 5.5 (-128) 3.5 (-139)

Mitchell's 28.3 points per game are 1.2 less than Friday's over/under.

Mitchell's rebounding average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Mitchell has dished out 4.4 assists per game, which is 1.1 less than Friday's over/under.

Mitchell's 3.6 three-pointers made per game is 0.1 more than his over/under on Friday.

Put your picks to the test and bet on Knicks vs. Cavaliers player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (-118) 9.5 (-125) 2.5 (+105) 0.5 (+200)

The 16.2 points Evan Mobley has scored per game this season is 1.7 more than his prop total set for Friday (14.5).

Mobley's per-game rebound average -- nine -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (9.5).

Mobley has averaged 2.8 assists per game this year, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Friday (2.5).

Mobley has averaged 0.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.