Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Red Sox - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Jesse Winker and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Nick Pivetta) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker is hitting .270 with three doubles and three walks.
- In eight of 11 games this year (72.7%), Winker has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 11 games this year.
- In five games this season (45.5%), Winker has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (27.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in six games this season (54.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Red Sox's 5.19 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (29 total, 1.5 per game).
- Pivetta makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .204 against him.
