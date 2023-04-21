After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Jesse Winker and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Nick Pivetta) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

  • Winker is hitting .270 with three doubles and three walks.
  • In eight of 11 games this year (72.7%), Winker has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not homered in his 11 games this year.
  • In five games this season (45.5%), Winker has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (27.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in six games this season (54.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Red Sox's 5.19 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (29 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Pivetta makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .204 against him.
