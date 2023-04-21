Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers (14-5) will face off against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (10-10) at American Family Field on Friday, April 21. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Brewers have -160 moneyline odds against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +135. The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Brewers vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (2-1, 3.18 ERA) vs Nick Pivetta - BOS (0-1, 4.50 ERA)

Brewers vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites eight times this season and won seven of those games.

The Brewers have not played a game with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only twice in the last 10 games, and won both matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Red Sox have won in two of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Red Sox have been listed as an underdog of +135 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-5.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willy Adames 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+135) Owen Miller 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+220)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +1600 9th 1st Win NL Central -155 - 1st

