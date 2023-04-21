Friday's contest at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (14-5) going head-to-head against the Boston Red Sox (10-10) at 8:10 PM (on April 21). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Brewers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Milwaukee Brewers will give the nod to Freddy Peralta (2-1, 3.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Nick Pivetta (0-1, 4.50 ERA).

Brewers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been favored twice and won both contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have been favorites in eight games this season and won seven (87.5%) of those contests.

Milwaukee has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -160.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee has scored 95 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Brewers' 2.96 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule