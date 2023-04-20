Stephen Curry and Domantas Sabonis are among the players with prop bets available when the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings play at Chase Center on Thursday (at 10:00 PM ET).

Warriors vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-BA, and NBCS-CA

TNT, NBCS-BA, and NBCS-CA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-115) 5.5 (-143) 7.5 (-149) 4.5 (-128)

Curry's 29.4 points per game average is 0.1 less than Thursday's over/under.

Curry has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (6.1) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (5.5).

Curry has averaged 6.3 assists per game this year, 1.2 less than his prop bet on Thursday (7.5).

Curry has made 4.9 three pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (4.5).

Klay Thompson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-111) 4.5 (-133) 2.5 (-167) 4.5 (-128)

The 23.5-point prop total for Klay Thompson on Thursday is 1.6 higher than his scoring average, which is 21.9.

Thompson averages 0.4 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 4.5).

Thompson has dished out 2.4 assists per game, which is 0.1 less than Thursday's over/under.

Thompson has knocked down 4.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Thursday's game (4.5).

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (-120) 13.5 (-105) 5.5 (-139) 0.5 (+200)

Thursday's over/under for Sabonis is 19.5 points, 0.4 more than his season average.

Sabonis' rebounding average -- 12.3 -- is 1.2 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

Sabonis' assist average -- 7.3 -- is higher than Thursday's assist over/under (5.5).

Sabonis has knocked down 0.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Thursday's game (0.5).

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-118) 4.5 (+105) 5.5 (-149) 2.5 (+145)

De'Aaron Fox's 25 points per game average is 1.5 less than Thursday's over/under.

Fox has averaged 0.3 fewer rebounds per game (4.2) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (4.5).

Fox has averaged 6.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Thursday's assist over/under (5.5).

Fox has hit 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

