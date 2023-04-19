The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames, who went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI last time out, battle Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double and a home run) against the Mariners.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.485) thanks to seven extra-base hits.

In 66.7% of his 18 games this season, Adames has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 22.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

In seven games this year (38.9%), Adames has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (16.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in nine games this year (50.0%), including multiple runs in four games.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 12 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings