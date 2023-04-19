William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mariners - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .333 with two doubles, seven walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Marco Gonzales) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Mariners.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 15 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .404.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 36th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 142nd in slugging.
- In 12 of 14 games this year (85.7%), Contreras has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 14 games played this season, he has not homered.
- In three games this year, Contreras has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in one of 14 games.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.63 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.7 per game).
- The Mariners will look to Gonzales (1-0) in his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering hits.
