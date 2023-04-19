After batting .333 with two doubles, seven walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Marco Gonzales) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales

Marco Gonzales TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 15 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .404.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 36th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 142nd in slugging.

In 12 of 14 games this year (85.7%), Contreras has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 14 games played this season, he has not homered.

In three games this year, Contreras has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in one of 14 games.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 9 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings