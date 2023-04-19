The Milwaukee Brewers and Victor Caratini, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales

Marco Gonzales TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini is batting .350 with three walks.

In four of six games this season, Caratini has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In six games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Caratini has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 4 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

