Louis Linwood Voit III Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mariners - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Louis Linwood Voit III and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Seattle Mariners (who will start Marco Gonzales) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Mariners.
Louis Linwood Voit III Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Louis Linwood Voit III At The Plate
- Voit is batting .273 with a double and a walk.
- Voit enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .350.
- Voit has reached base via a hit in five games this year (of nine played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In nine games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Voit has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in four of nine games so far this year.
Louis Linwood Voit III Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.63 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.7 per game).
- The Mariners will send Gonzales (1-0) to make his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering hits.
