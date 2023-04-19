Khris Middleton and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates take the court versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Middleton had 33 points, nine rebounds and four assists in his last game, which ended in a 130-117 loss against the Heat.

In this article, we break down Middleton's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Khris Middleton Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 15.1 19.8 Rebounds 5.5 4.2 4.9 Assists 6.5 4.9 5.8 PRA 35.5 24.2 30.5 PR -- 19.3 24.7 3PM 2.5 1.5 1.9



Khris Middleton Insights vs. the Heat

Middleton is responsible for attempting 5.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.3 per game.

He's connected on 1.5 threes per game, or 4.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Bucks rank 12th in possessions per game with 102.4. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Heat allow 109.8 points per game, second-ranked in the league.

Conceding 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Heat have conceded 25.6 per game, 14th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 28th in the NBA, allowing 13.1 makes per game.

Khris Middleton vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/16/2023 33 33 9 4 2 0 0 2/24/2023 17 12 4 5 2 0 1 2/4/2023 20 24 7 4 1 0 1

