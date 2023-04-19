Grayson Allen and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks match up versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 9:00 PM ET.

In his last action, a 130-117 loss to the Heat, Allen had 12 points.

In this article, we break down Allen's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.4 8.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 2.8 Assists -- 2.3 1.7 PRA -- 16 12.8 PR -- 13.7 11.1 3PM 2.5 2.0 1.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Grayson Allen's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Grayson Allen Insights vs. the Heat

Allen is responsible for taking 7.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.7 per game.

He's put up 5.1 threes per game, or 11.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Allen's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Bucks rank 12th in possessions per game with 102.4.

The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 109.8 points per contest.

The Heat concede 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the league.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the league, allowing 25.6 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 28th in the NBA, allowing 13.1 makes per game.

Grayson Allen vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/16/2023 31 12 2 3 2 0 0 2/24/2023 28 16 1 3 4 0 0 2/4/2023 33 19 3 3 4 0 2 1/14/2023 27 12 3 5 3 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Allen or any of his Bucks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.