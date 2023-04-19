The Miami Heat are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN. The Heat lead the series 1-0. The matchup has an over/under of 218.5 points.

Bucks vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -6.5 218.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

  • Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over 218.5 combined points in 55 of 82 games this season.
  • The average total in Milwaukee's contests this year is 230.2, 11.7 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Bucks have gone 44-38-0 ATS this season.
  • Milwaukee has won 54, or 81.8%, of the 66 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Milwaukee has a record of 29-5, a 85.3% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

Bucks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bucks 55 67.1% 116.9 226.4 113.3 223.1 227.5
Heat 41 50% 109.5 226.4 109.8 223.1 219.6

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

  • The Bucks have covered the spread twice, and are 5-5 overall, in their last 10 contests.
  • Seven of Bucks' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • Against the spread, Milwaukee has fared better at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 21 times in 41 road games.
  • The Bucks score 7.1 more points per game (116.9) than the Heat give up (109.8).
  • When Milwaukee scores more than 109.8 points, it is 37-18 against the spread and 47-8 overall.

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Bucks and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bucks 44-38 16-17 43-39
Heat 30-52 3-3 41-41

Bucks vs. Heat Point Insights

Bucks Heat
116.9
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
37-18
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 13-12
47-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 19-6
113.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
14
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
26-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-39
31-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-26

