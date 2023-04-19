The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 on tap.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Heat matchup in this article.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Bucks are outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game with a +298 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.9 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and give up 113.3 per contest (14th in the league).

The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in NBA) and allow 109.8 (second in league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.

These two teams score a combined 226.4 points per game, 5.9 more points than this matchup's point total.

These teams surrender 223.1 points per game combined, 2.6 more points than this matchup's total.

Milwaukee has put together a 44-34-4 ATS record so far this year.

Miami has compiled a 30-48-4 ATS record so far this year.

Bucks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Giannis Antetokounmpo 28.5 -105 31.1 Giannis Antetokounmpo 28.5 -105 6.0 Khris Middleton 22.5 -125 33.0 Khris Middleton 22.5 -125 15.1 Jrue Holiday 20.5 -105 16.0

