The Miami Heat are 8-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN. The Heat lead the series 1-0.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN

NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 116 - Heat 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 8)

Heat (+ 8) Pick OU: Over (220.5)



The Heat (30-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 51.2% of the time, 14.6% less often than the Bucks (42-35-5) this year.

Milwaukee (10-14) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 8 points or more this season (41.7%) than Miami (1-1) does as an 8+-point underdog (50%).

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2022-23, Miami and its opponents aren't as successful (48.8% of the time) as Milwaukee and its opponents (50%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bucks are 54-12, a better record than the Heat have put up (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Bucks Performance Insights

On offense, Milwaukee is putting up 116.9 points per game (eighth-ranked in league). It is ceding 113.3 points per contest at the other end of the court (14th-ranked).

This year, the Bucks rank 12th in the league in assists, delivering 25.8 per game.

The Bucks rank fourth-best in the NBA by making 14.8 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank 10th in the league at 36.8%.

Of the shots taken by Milwaukee in 2022-23, 55.4% of them have been two-pointers (65.3% of the team's made baskets) and 44.6% have been threes (34.7%).

