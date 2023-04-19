The Seattle Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers will play on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park, at 4:10 PM ET, with Ty France and Willy Adames -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

Brewers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers have hit 23 homers this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

Milwaukee ranks 12th in the majors with a .411 team slugging percentage.

The Brewers have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

Milwaukee has scored the seventh-most runs in baseball this season with 90.

The Brewers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .339.

The Brewers rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.

Milwaukee has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Milwaukee has the third-best ERA (2.96) in the majors this season.

Brewers pitchers have a 1.174 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers' Eric Lauer (2-1) will make his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.

He has earned a quality start one time in three starts this season.

In three starts, Lauer has pitched through or past the fifth inning two times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 4/14/2023 Padres W 11-2 Away Eric Lauer Michael Wacha 4/15/2023 Padres L 10-3 Away Freddy Peralta Seth Lugo 4/16/2023 Padres W 1-0 Away Wade Miley Yu Darvish 4/17/2023 Mariners W 7-3 Away Corbin Burnes Chris Flexen 4/18/2023 Mariners W 6-5 Away Colin Rea Logan Gilbert 4/19/2023 Mariners - Away Eric Lauer Marco Gonzales 4/21/2023 Red Sox - Home Freddy Peralta Nick Pivetta 4/22/2023 Red Sox - Home Wade Miley Garrett Whitlock 4/23/2023 Red Sox - Home Corbin Burnes Brayan Bello 4/24/2023 Tigers - Home Colin Rea Eduardo Rodríguez 4/25/2023 Tigers - Home Eric Lauer Spencer Turnbull

