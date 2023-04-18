Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mariners - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich is batting .214 with two doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
- Yelich has had a hit in nine of 17 games this year (52.9%), including multiple hits five times (29.4%).
- He has homered in two of 17 games played this season, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year, Yelich has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 10 games this year (58.8%), including five multi-run games (29.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|11
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.6 per game).
- Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.70, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .226 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.