The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Chris Flexen and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .400 this season while batting .318 with six walks and one run scored.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 136th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

In 11 of 12 games this year (91.7%), Contreras has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his 12 games this year.

Contreras has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in one of 12 games.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 7 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings