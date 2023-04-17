Louis Linwood Voit III -- 3-for-5 with two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Seattle Mariners, with Chris Flexen on the hill, on April 17 at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Padres.

Louis Linwood Voit III Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Louis Linwood Voit III? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Louis Linwood Voit III At The Plate

  • Voit has while batting .276.
  • In four of eight games this season (50.0%) Voit has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (37.5%).
  • In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Voit has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in three of eight games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Louis Linwood Voit III Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Mariners have a 3.51 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.6 per game).
  • The Mariners will look to Flexen (0-2) in his third start of the season.
  • His last time out came on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.