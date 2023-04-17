Brian Anderson -- batting .147 with two doubles, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Seattle Mariners, with Chris Flexen on the hill, on April 17 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has three doubles, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .269.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.

Anderson has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 16 games this year, with at least two hits in 18.8% of them.

He has gone deep in two of 16 games played this year, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.

In 37.5% of his games this year, Anderson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (eight of 16), with two or more runs three times (18.8%).

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 10 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

