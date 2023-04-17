The Milwaukee Brewers and Brian Anderson head into the first of a three-game series against Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners on Monday at T-Mobile Park.

Brewers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers are ninth-best in MLB action with 20 total home runs.

Milwaukee's .417 slugging percentage ranks 12th in MLB.

The Brewers have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.263).

Milwaukee scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (77 total, 4.8 per game).

The Brewers' .346 on-base percentage is sixth-best in baseball.

The Brewers' 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in baseball.

The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 27th in the majors.

Milwaukee has a 2.94 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in the majors (1.191).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers are sending Corbin Burnes (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.19 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went eight scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 4/12/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-3 Away Janson Junk Drey Jameson 4/13/2023 Padres W 4-3 Away - Nick Martínez 4/14/2023 Padres W 11-2 Away Eric Lauer Michael Wacha 4/15/2023 Padres L 10-3 Away Freddy Peralta Seth Lugo 4/16/2023 Padres W 1-0 Away Wade Miley Yu Darvish 4/17/2023 Mariners - Away Corbin Burnes Chris Flexen 4/18/2023 Mariners - Away Colin Rea Logan Gilbert 4/19/2023 Mariners - Away Eric Lauer Marco Gonzales 4/21/2023 Red Sox - Home Freddy Peralta Nick Pivetta 4/22/2023 Red Sox - Home Wade Miley Garrett Whitlock 4/23/2023 Red Sox - Home Corbin Burnes Brayan Bello

