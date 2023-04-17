How to Watch the Brewers vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Brian Anderson head into the first of a three-game series against Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners on Monday at T-Mobile Park.
Brewers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers are ninth-best in MLB action with 20 total home runs.
- Milwaukee's .417 slugging percentage ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.263).
- Milwaukee scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (77 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Brewers' .346 on-base percentage is sixth-best in baseball.
- The Brewers' 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in baseball.
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 27th in the majors.
- Milwaukee has a 2.94 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in the majors (1.191).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers are sending Corbin Burnes (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.19 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went eight scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/12/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-3
|Away
|Janson Junk
|Drey Jameson
|4/13/2023
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Away
|-
|Nick Martínez
|4/14/2023
|Padres
|W 11-2
|Away
|Eric Lauer
|Michael Wacha
|4/15/2023
|Padres
|L 10-3
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Seth Lugo
|4/16/2023
|Padres
|W 1-0
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Yu Darvish
|4/17/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Chris Flexen
|4/18/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Logan Gilbert
|4/19/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Eric Lauer
|Marco Gonzales
|4/21/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Nick Pivetta
|4/22/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Garrett Whitlock
|4/23/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Brayan Bello
