Ty France and the Seattle Mariners hit the field on Monday at T-Mobile Park against Corbin Burnes, who gets the start for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch will be at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The Brewers are -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Mariners (+125). A 7.5-run total has been set in this game.

Brewers vs. Mariners Odds & Info

  • Date: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT Sports NW
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Venue: T-Mobile Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Brewers -155 +125 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

  • In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a perfect record of 3-0.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

  • The Brewers have been favored on the moneyline seven total times this season. They've gone 6-1 in those games.
  • Milwaukee has played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter in just two games this season, which it won both.
  • The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Brewers a 60.8% chance to win.
  • Milwaukee has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total seven times this season for a 7-9-0 record against the over/under.
  • The Brewers have not had a spread set for a contest this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
5-1 6-4 6-3 5-2 9-4 2-1

