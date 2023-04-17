Monday's contest at T-Mobile Park has the Milwaukee Brewers (11-5) matching up with the Seattle Mariners (8-8) at 9:40 PM (on April 17). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Brewers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The probable pitchers are Corbin Burnes (1-1) for the Milwaukee Brewers and Chris Flexen (0-2) for the Seattle Mariners.

Brewers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Brewers vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have won six of the seven games they've played as favorites this season.

Milwaukee has played as favorites of -150 or more twice this season and won both games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 77.

The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.94).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Schedule