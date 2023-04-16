The Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves square off in Game 1 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Bally Sports

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 47.1% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have made.

Denver is 45-15 when it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.

The Nuggets put up the same amount of points as the Timberwolves allow (115.8).

Denver is 38-4 when scoring more than 115.8 points.

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves are shooting 49% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 47.8% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.

Minnesota has put together a 28-14 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.8% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The Timberwolves average just 3.3 more points per game (115.8) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (112.5).

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Minnesota is 29-16.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are scoring 119.4 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 112.2 points per contest.

Defensively Denver has played better in home games this year, surrendering 109.6 points per game, compared to 115.3 when playing on the road.

The Nuggets are averaging 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 39% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging away from home (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

At home the Timberwolves are better offensively, averaging 115.9 points per game, compared to 115.6 on the road. They're also better defensively, allowing 115 points per game at home, and 116.6 away.

Minnesota is allowing fewer points at home (115 per game) than away (116.6).

This season the Timberwolves are averaging fewer assists at home (26 per game) than away (26.3).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Nikola Jokic Questionable Calf Jeff Green Questionable Face Jamal Murray Questionable Thumb Aaron Gordon Questionable Shoulder Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Questionable Illness

Timberwolves Injuries