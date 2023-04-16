Jrue Holiday and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, at 5:30 PM ET.

In his last game, a 105-92 win against the Bulls, Holiday had 20 points, eight rebounds, 15 assists and two steals.

Let's break down Holiday's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 19.3 18.5 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 4.9 Assists 6.5 7.4 8.2 PRA 28.5 31.8 31.6 PR -- 24.4 23.4 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.1



Jrue Holiday Insights vs. the Heat

Holiday has taken 15.3 shots per game this season and made 7.3 per game, which account for 13.8% and 14.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 13.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.4 per game.

Holiday's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Bucks rank 12th in possessions per game with 102.4.

On defense, the Heat have given up 109.8 points per contest, which is second-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Heat are ranked sixth in the NBA, allowing 41.9 rebounds per game.

Allowing 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the league.

The Heat give up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

Jrue Holiday vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 29 24 5 7 5 1 0 2/4/2023 34 15 5 2 3 0 2 1/14/2023 35 12 3 10 1 0 1 1/12/2023 33 24 6 11 3 1 0

