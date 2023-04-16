On Sunday, Jesse Winker (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yu Darvish TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker has three doubles and three walks while hitting .300.

Winker will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 in his last outings.

In seven of nine games this season (77.8%), Winker has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In nine games played this year, he has not homered.

In 55.6% of his games this season, Winker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 33.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in five of nine games so far this year.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings