Garrett Mitchell -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on April 16 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Garrett Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Yu Darvish TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Garrett Mitchell At The Plate

Mitchell has a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks while hitting .261.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 133rd, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.

Mitchell has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 13 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In 13 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Mitchell has driven in a run in four games this season (30.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five games this year (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Garrett Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 8 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings