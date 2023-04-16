Garrett Mitchell Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Padres - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Garrett Mitchell -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on April 16 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Garrett Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Garrett Mitchell At The Plate
- Mitchell has a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks while hitting .261.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 133rd, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.
- Mitchell has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 13 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In 13 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Mitchell has driven in a run in four games this season (30.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five games this year (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Garrett Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|8
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Padres' 4.49 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 17 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- The Padres will send Darvish (0-1) to make his third start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Monday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
