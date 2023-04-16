The San Diego Padres (8-8) and the Milwaukee Brewers (10-5) will square off on Sunday, April 16 at PETCO Park, with Yu Darvish pitching for the Padres and Wade Miley taking the hill for the Brewers. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Padres (-175). The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup.

Brewers vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Darvish - SD (0-1, 4.76 ERA) vs Miley - MIL (1-1, 2.45 ERA)

Brewers vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have been favorites in nine games this season and won four (44.4%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Padres have a 2-2 record (winning 50% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from San Diego, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Padres were the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and finished 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), San Diego combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in eight games this year and have walked away with the win four times (50%) in those games.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the Brewers this season with a +145 moneyline set for this game.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+280) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+250) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+310) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+250) Willy Adames 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st Win NL Central -130 - 1st

