How to Watch the Brewers vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Wade Miley will try to shut down Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres when they take on his Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 20 home runs.
- Milwaukee ranks ninth in the majors with a .434 team slugging percentage.
- The Brewers' .271 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.
- Milwaukee has scored 76 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Brewers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .355.
- The Brewers rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.
- Milwaukee averages just 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.
- Milwaukee has pitched to a 3.14 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.
- The Brewers have a combined WHIP of just 1.220 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers' Miley will make his third start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, throwing five innings and giving up three earned runs.
- He has one quality starts in two chances this season.
- Miley has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/11/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-1
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Merrill Kelly
|4/12/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-3
|Away
|Janson Junk
|Drey Jameson
|4/13/2023
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Away
|-
|Nick Martínez
|4/14/2023
|Padres
|W 11-2
|Away
|Eric Lauer
|Michael Wacha
|4/15/2023
|Padres
|L 10-3
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Seth Lugo
|4/16/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Yu Darvish
|4/17/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Chris Flexen
|4/18/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Logan Gilbert
|4/19/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Eric Lauer
|Marco Gonzales
|4/21/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Nick Pivetta
|4/22/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Garrett Whitlock
