The San Diego Padres and Jake Cronenworth head into the final of a four-game series against Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at PETCO Park.

Bookmakers list the Padres as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Brewers +145 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: BSSD

Location: San Diego, California

Venue: PETCO Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -175 +145 8 -105 -115 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-4.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Brewers and their foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Brewers' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won in four of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Milwaukee has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +145.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over the total this season in seven of its 15 opportunities.

The Brewers have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-1 5-4 5-3 5-2 8-4 2-1

