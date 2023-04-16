Sunday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (10-5) versus the San Diego Padres (8-8) at PETCO Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Brewers. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on April 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the San Diego Padres will send Yu Darvish (0-1) to the mound, while Wade Miley (1-1) will get the nod for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Brewers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: BSSD

Brewers vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 6, Padres 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 2-4.

When it comes to the total, Milwaukee and its foes are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.

The Brewers have been underdogs in eight games this season and have come away with the win four times (50%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given Milwaukee the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +145 moneyline listed for this contest.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Milwaukee is No. 7 in MLB, scoring 5.1 runs per game (76 total runs).

The Brewers have pitched to a 3.14 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Brewers Schedule