Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Padres - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez, who went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI last time out, battle Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he smacked two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-5) against the Padres.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rowdy Tellez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez has nine hits, which is tops among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .214 with six extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 151st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 135th and he is 25th in slugging.
- Tellez has gotten a hit in seven of 12 games this year (58.3%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in 33.3% of his games in 2023, and 10% of his trips to the dish.
- Tellez has had at least one RBI in 50.0% of his games this season (six of 12), with two or more RBI three times (25.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in six of 12 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|8
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (37.5%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Padres have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (17 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo (2-0) makes the start for the Padres, his third of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw six innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.