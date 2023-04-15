Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Padres - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jesse Winker is available when the Milwaukee Brewers battle Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since April 15, when he went 1-for-3 against the Cardinals.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker is batting .308 with two doubles and three walks.
- This year, Winker has tallied at least one hit in six of eight games (75.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In eight games played this season, he has not homered.
- Winker has driven in a run in four games this season (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Padres have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 17 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Lugo (2-0) gets the start for the Padres, his third of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw six innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
